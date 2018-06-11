Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Spurs Star Expects to Sign Contract Extension

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green, right, stands at the bench with injured teammates Kawhi Leonard, second from left, and Rudy Gay, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in San Antonio. Leonard plans on returning this season and wants to remain with the Spurs for life, refuting reports of dissension with the star forward and the only franchise he has played for. Leonard has missed all but nine games this season with right quadriceps tendinopathy, which initially flared up late in the offseason. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard might not be on the first flight out of San Antonio after all.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reported Monday that Leonard is expected to sign a contract extension with the Spurs this offseason.

Leonard, 26, was limited to nine games during the 2017-18 season due to a lingering quad injury that dated back to the prior season. His odd, ever-changing status led to widespread speculation that he was dissatisfied in San Antonio.

The Spurs doctors cleared him to return to basketball in December, according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Michael C. Wright, but he lasted only nine games before sitting out again due to discomfort. He remained sidelined from that point forward despite being cleared by San Antonio's medical staff. 

"Everything was done as a group," Leonard told reporters in March. "I don't feel like nothing was friction. I talk to [head coach Gregg Popovich] every day. He knows what the progressions were. He knew what I was doing the whole entire time, as well as the front office. We made a group decision."

Leonard also said he "for sure" wanted to finish his career in San Antonio. That was the last time the All-Star spoke to the media during the 2017-18 season. Popovich, meanwhile, repeatedly mentioned Leonard's "team" when asked if his star would return, which hinted at some level of friction.

Once defined by their quiet off-court demeanor, the Spurs are going into their second straight offseason with a seemingly disgruntled star. LaMarcus Aldridge reportedly requested a trade last summer before having a heart-to-heart meeting with Popovich, according to Wright. Upon finding common ground, Aldridge later went on to sign a contract extension.

The Spurs can only hope history repeats itself. Otherwise, the franchise's first rebuild in more than two decades could be on the horizon. 

Related

    Spurs-Kawhi Relationship Could Be Healing

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Spurs-Kawhi Relationship Could Be Healing

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Buzz Around 'Lebron to San Antonio' Intensifies

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Buzz Around 'Lebron to San Antonio' Intensifies

    San Antonio Express-News
    via San Antonio Express-News

    Report: Kawhi Expected to Sign Contract Extension

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Report: Kawhi Expected to Sign Contract Extension

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Durant Can Picture Retiring in 5 Years

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Durant Can Picture Retiring in 5 Years

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report