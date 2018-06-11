LeBron James Executive Producer for Student-Athlete Exploitation HBO Documentary

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

CLEVELAND, CA - JUN 8: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

LeBron James will serve as a producer for the upcoming HBO Sports documentary "Student Athlete," which will examine "the complex rules of amateur athletics in America" and "how they affect uncompensated athletes and their families," according to a press release.

"This is an incredibly important story about the institutional denial of basic human rights for these student-athletes," the CEO of SpringHill Entertainment, Maverick Carter, said in a statement. "When Steve Stoute [at United Masters] brought us this idea, it was a perfect fit for the kind of stories we want to tell at SpringHill."

James and Carter founded SpringHill Entertainment.

                         

