LeBron James Executive Producer for Student-Athlete Exploitation HBO Documentary

LeBron James will serve as a producer for the upcoming HBO Sports documentary "Student Athlete," which will examine "the complex rules of amateur athletics in America" and "how they affect uncompensated athletes and their families," according to a press release.

"This is an incredibly important story about the institutional denial of basic human rights for these student-athletes," the CEO of SpringHill Entertainment, Maverick Carter, said in a statement. "When Steve Stoute [at United Masters] brought us this idea, it was a perfect fit for the kind of stories we want to tell at SpringHill."

James and Carter founded SpringHill Entertainment.

