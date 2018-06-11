CFB Reportedly May Add 3 New Bowl Games in 2020; Chicago, Myrtle Beach Possible

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The NCAA's competition committee has recommended the addition of three college bowl games for the 2020 season, according to college football writer Brett McMurphy.

Per that report, "in 2020, a record 43 bowls (including the College Football Playoff title game) would be held, meaning a record 65 percent of the 130 FBS schools (84 teams) will play in a bowl game."

McMurphy added that Chicago and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, are "near locks" to be host cities for two of the new bowl games.

The Chicago Bowl will reportedly be played at Wrigley Field and feature a Big Ten vs. ACC matchup, while the Myrtle Beach game is expected to have conference tie-ins with either Conference USA, the Sun Belt or the Mid-American Conference.

The third bowl reportedly remains a mystery, with Tempe, Arizona; Charleston, South Carolina; and Greenville, South Carolina, all possibilities based on past interest in hosting a game, according to McMurphy.

Additionally, a restriction on the number of overall bowl tie-ins allowed per conference will be established, per that report:

ACC: 10

SEC: 10

Big Ten: 8

Pac-12: 7

Big 12: 6

American: 7

Conference USA: 7

Mid-American: 6

Mountain West: 6

Sun Belt: 5



Those numbers don't include the conference tie-ins to the top bowl games, such as the Big Ten's and Pac-12's connection to the Rose Bowl.

The report comes on the heels of the Pac-12 announcing last week that it would require its teams to win six games to become bowl-eligible.

"The Pac-12 is committed to supporting the highest quality of competition at post-season bowl games," Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement, per the Associated Press. "In requiring a minimum of six regular-season wins, our goal is to support the significance of the bowl season and provide our fans around the country with the most exciting games featuring our leading Pac-12 teams."

If the Pac-12 ends up with a bowl allotment of seven slots come 2020, it will be fascinating to see if it regularly fill all of them given its new self-proposed restrictions or if a number of 5-7 teams from other conferences will earn those slots.