Adrian Gonzalez Released by Mets After Signing 1-Year Contract in Offseason

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Adrian Gonzalez's tenure with the New York Mets came to an abrupt end on Sunday night.

Following a 2-0 win over the New York Yankees, the Mets announced Gonzalez had been given his release and Dominic Smith will be recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday.

