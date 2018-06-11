Adrian Gonzalez Released by Mets After Signing 1-Year Contract in Offseason

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

New York Mets first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (23) is shown in actin against the Atlanta Braves during a baseball game Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Adrian Gonzalez's tenure with the New York Mets came to an abrupt end on Sunday night.

Following a 2-0 win over the New York Yankees, the Mets announced Gonzalez had been given his release and Dominic Smith will be recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday.

     

