Kevin Love Wants to Stay with Cavaliers, Finish Career with LeBron James

Regardless of what LeBron James decides about his future, Kevin Love wants to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers going forward.

The center shrugged off trade rumors when asked Saturday.

"People have been saying that for the past four years," Love said, per Matthew Florjancic of WKYC. "I knew that question would come, but I like to be here. I've always said that. Always wanted to win here."

He also noted the best-case scenario would be to remain alongside James if given the opportunity.

"Obviously, I'd love to play with LeBron the rest of my career," Love added, "but that will be a choice that he makes."

If James does decline his upcoming player option and signs with another team in free agency, the Cavaliers might look to move on from Love.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Hoop Collective (h/t RealGM) Cleveland's plans if James departs.



"They fully make Kevin Love available," Windhorst said. "I bet they would look for a first-round pick in that trade. He's on the last year of a deal, so they don't want to take on money."

Love is owed $24 million next season and has a player option for 2019-20 worth about $25.5 million.

The 29-year-old was an All-Star for the fifth time in his career this season, averaging 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. He was also the only Cavs player besides James to average double figures during the postseason, coming through with 14.9 points per game.

Despite his production, Cleveland's future seems heavily tied to what happens with James. If the four-time MVP leaves, the organization might have to begin a rebuild, and that will start with Love being traded.