Dwyane Wade Thinks LeBron James' Priority Is Family, Not Teaming with NBA Stars

Dwyane Wade Thinks LeBron James' Priority Is Family, Not Teaming with NBA StarsJune 10, 2018
Tony Dejak/Associated Press
Dwyane Wade offered an opinion about LeBron James' future as the four-time NBA MVP enters an offseason in which he could become the most prized asset on the free-agent market.
During an interview on Chris and Caron, Wade posited that James' decision will not come down to basketball (h/t @Lefty_Leif on Twitter):
Leif @Lefty_Leif
DWade to @ChrisAndCaron : Doesn't think Bron is looking at teaming up with multiple stars a top priority. Won't be about basketball. Family being comfortable and happy comes first. Hmm.....
