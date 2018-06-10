Mike Reiss Doesn't Expect Patriots Signing Dez Bryant Amid Julian Edelman Rumors

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New England Patriots aren't expected to make a play for free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant to help steady their receiving corps, with Julian Edelman facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

"While it's always possible, I don't see the Patriots signing Dez Bryant in the wake of Julian Edelman appealing his four-game suspension, in part because they still have a lot of in-house options to fill the void," ESPN.com's Mike Reiss wrote.

Reiss added that it's important for quarterback Tom Brady "to get on the same page with some of the players who been with the team this offseason, the likes of Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson, Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett, Riley McCarron, etc."



Matthews, in particular, should have a big opportunity since there's a void in the slot. He proved capable of playing that role during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bryant isn't expected to sign with a new team until training camps open in late July as he tries to identify a "perfect fit, a winning organization and a team willing to do a one-year prove-it deal."