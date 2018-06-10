Mike Reiss Doesn't Expect Patriots Signing Dez Bryant Amid Julian Edelman Rumors

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 31: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New England Patriots aren't expected to make a play for free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant to help steady their receiving corps, with Julian Edelman facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

"While it's always possible, I don't see the Patriots signing Dez Bryant in the wake of Julian Edelman appealing his four-game suspension, in part because they still have a lot of in-house options to fill the void," ESPN.com's Mike Reiss wrote. 

Reiss added that it's important for quarterback Tom Brady "to get on the same page with some of the players who been with the team this offseason, the likes of Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson, Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett, Riley McCarron, etc."

Matthews, in particular, should have a big opportunity since there's a void in the slot. He proved capable of playing that role during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bryant isn't expected to sign with a new team until training camps open in late July as he tries to identify a "perfect fit, a winning organization and a team willing to do a one-year prove-it deal."

Related

    Report: Pats Received AFC Champ Rings Following Minicamp

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: Pats Received AFC Champ Rings Following Minicamp

    WEEI
    via WEEI

    Problems Every Team's Young Stud Must Improve

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Problems Every Team's Young Stud Must Improve

    Justis Mosqueda
    via Bleacher Report

    Is There a Le'Veon-Wiz Collab Coming? 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is There a Le'Veon-Wiz Collab Coming? 👀

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Pat Players Who Need to Step Up Most in Edelman’s Absence

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Pat Players Who Need to Step Up Most in Edelman’s Absence

    WEEI
    via WEEI