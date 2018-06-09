Rob Gronkowski Celebrates Watching His Horse Go from Last to 2nd in 2018 Belmont

Al Bello/Getty Images

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had a great Saturday at the Belmont Stakes watching his horse go from last place to second.

The four-time All-Pro was unable to contain his excitement at seeing the horse known as Gronkowski recover from a disastrous start:

Gronkowski was running his first Triple Crown race after being forced to sit out the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes with an illness.

Rob bought a minority stake in the horse in April. Gronkowski the horse was riding a four-race win streak coming into the Belmont Stakes.

Despite being unable to upset Justify, who captured the Triple Crown with a win at Belmont Park, Gronkowski showed the same fight, talent and determination as his name sake in battling back from a rough start.