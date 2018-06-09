Rob Gronkowski Celebrates Watching His Horse Go from Last to 2nd in 2018 Belmont

Rob Gronkowski Celebrates Watching His Horse Go from Last to 2nd in 2018 BelmontJune 10, 2018
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had a great Saturday at the Belmont Stakes watching his horse go from last place to second.
The four-time All-Pro was unable to contain his excitement at seeing the horse known as Gronkowski recover from a disastrous start:
Kalyn Kahler @kalynkahler
Gronk watching Gronk win second after starting DEAD LAST. Total Patriots move. https://t.co/jBijiElPVt
Gronkowski was running his first Triple Crown race after being forced to sit out the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes with an illness.
Rob bought a minority stake in the horse in April. Gronkowski the horse was riding a four-race win streak coming into the Belmont Stakes.
Despite being unable to upset Justify, who captured the Triple Crown with a win at Belmont Park, Gronkowski showed the same fight, talent and determination as his name sake in battling back from a rough start.
