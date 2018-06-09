LeBron's Free Agency Will Come, but for Now, Cavs Reflect on 'Whirlwind' Season

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

CLEVELAND — LeBron James has long held to a mantra of not letting himself get too high during the best of times or too low during the worst. Following the Cavaliers' 108-85 Game 4 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, it became evident that while Cleveland produced its third Finals loss in four seasons, their appearance in the Finals at all was a function of both James' otherworldly talent and also his ability to lead a locker room full of players who never appeared to fit in a cohesive fashion.

"It's definitely been a whirlwind," James said of his 15th season. "There's been ups and downs. It's been good, it's been bad. For me, I just try to be consistent throughout the course of the season. Be the leader I know I can be for this ball club, for this franchise every night, no matter what was going on from the outside or the inside, and be reliable every single day. Showing up to work every single day. Putting in the work and grinding every single day.

"I have no idea how the story will be talked about of my season, but, I know I punched the clock in every single day. That's for me to understand that, and I'm okay with that."

It felt forever ago, but there was a moment this season where James compared his mood to the first day of school when he saw long-time friend Dwyane Wade walk into the team's practice facility. Weeks later it would be the same James speaking of the excitement surrounding the impending return of guard Isaiah Thomas, the All-NBA talent who was to help Cleveland forget about one of the best scoring guards in the entire NBA.

Fast forward to Friday night's loss and James sat idly at his locker, headphones over his ears with a towel hung over his head and face. The din of whisper-toned chatter throughout the Cavaliers' locker room was broken up only by the sound of the plastic wrap releasing bags of ice from James' 33-year old knees. His right hand was preparing to be wrapped after news of a "self-inflicted" injury following Game 1 finally surfaced. His 51-point, eight-rebound, eight-assist herculean effort rendered irrelevant by a world-beating Warriors squad.

Dispersed throughout the locker room were a host of players getting their first taste of playoff experience alongside a man who took part in his eighth consecutive NBA Finals. When acquired in February, James spoke of the uncertainty surrounding his new teammates, and the challenge that would follow. Said challenge was littered with injuries, a rotating cast of role players, a head coach who was forced to take a leave of absence, and a playoff run that nearly ended three different times before punching their ticket to the series against the Warriors.

Though the entire season—a season that the team has repeatedly said has felt like three, four or five seasons wrapped into one—it was James who was there for every game, playing at an elite level through 104 different contests.

As his two sons, LeBron Jr. and Bryce, slowly walked toward James' locker only to sit nearby in silence, his teammates spoke about what the four-time MVP provided for a team in desperate need of a stabilizing factor.

"He had a big impact on all our new guys, from Day 1 of us joining the lineup," George Hill told Bleacher Report of James' season-long mindset. "Making us comfortable in Cleveland, he's been that leader, that force since we walked in here. He's been a great leader on and off [the floor]."

With the Cavaliers financially strapped and paying league-high luxury tax bills, the only way for them to improve from last season's five-game exit from the Finals was through trades. The blockbuster deal involving All-Star guard Kyrie Irving would merely serve to be the tip of the iceberg for this Cavaliers team that completed a 10-person, three-team deal on the day of the NBA's trade deadline, effectively hitting the reset button on the team's attempt to avenge what escaped them the year prior.

With the final third of the schedule providing little practice time, James and his new Cavaliers teammates were forced to learn on the fly. When head coach Ty Lue was forced to take a leave of absence, they were forced to learn on the fly—under a different head coach. And once Lue came back, a seven-game first-round series against the Indiana Pacers once again provided little time to recuperate as the team immediately traveled to Toronto to face the Raptors.

Eleven more games later and the Cavaliers found themselves once again facing a familiar foe, but once again falling short due to a talent gap that proved to be more insurmountable with each additional bounce of the ball.

What resulted were multiple instances of James looking back at his days with the Miami Heat, comparing building a team from scratch that would go on to win two titles in four years versus the one in Cleveland that has seen new players come in the door each of the last four seasons.

This season, however, there was an added wrinkle as James was surrounded with a group of younger players lacking playoff experience, a landscape that provided a stark contrast to what he had at his disposal since the summer of 2010.

One of those players, Larry Nance Jr., had a first-hand look at what James' tone provided the team from his arrival through his final moments discussing the end of their postseason run.

"He's obviously a leader," Nance told Bleacher Report of James' willingness to spearhead the team's uphill journey. "The resiliency. These guys are just so mentally tough. Both vocally and by example, a lot of that tone was [set by LeBron]."

A lot will be made about James' impending free agency over the coming weeks. When he returned to Cleveland in 2014, it was said to be for the rest of his career. But with James playing at such a high level in his 15th season, the variables initially in play could have very well changed as he admits to still having a lot left to give the game.

But as so much focus is paid toward the future, fans of the game would be remiss to quickly turn the page. What James did this season, both on and off the court have been nothing short of remarkable. Prior to Game 4, The "Humongotron" at Quicken Loans Arena played a montage of all the bumps and bruises amassed over the season. The 50-50 balls and hard fouls. The chest thumping and the scorers table leaps. The plays that led to those iced knees, busted up hand, and a bright red left eye.

In congratulating the Cavaliers for being their Finals opponent once again, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr mentioned that he was surprised Cleveland even made it back to the Finals after everything they had been through. That march, from uncertain 4-seed to Eastern Conference Champions could not have been done without key moments from every player on the team's roster, but more importantly the season-long effort of the 33-year-old who continues to defy all odds at this stage of his career.

"To be the best player in the world and to give everything you've got in your 15th season, play all 82 games, probably one of the greatest playoff runs that we'll ever see from an individual, to carry this team

the way he did all season and leading by example, it's just a testament to his character and who he is as a

person and as a player," Lue said of James' season. "He had a lot of opportunities where he could have sat out of games and was going through a tough stretch and wasn't playing well, but he didn't want to do that. And a lot of guys would have folded under those circumstances, but he didn't. He fights and competes to the end.

"Sometimes you can give everything you've got and still come up short."