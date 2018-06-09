LeBron James Odds: Lakers, Rockets, Cavs Favorites for Star's Next Team

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors ended the 2017-18 NBA season with a four-game sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals on Friday, allowing the basketball world to shift its attention to free agency.

More specifically, LeBron James' free agency.

James has led Cleveland to the Finals in each of the four seasons since he returned home, but his team has lost the last two Finals in five and four games, respectively. Given the current state of the Cavs, speculation is running rampant about whether he'll leave Cleveland once again.

Following the Finals, OddsShark relayed the latest odds for the four-time NBA MVP's next team.

Let the countdown to July 1 begin.