LeBron James Odds: Lakers, Rockets, Cavs Favorites for Star's Next Team

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 8: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 8, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors ended the 2017-18 NBA season with a four-game sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals on Friday, allowing the basketball world to shift its attention to free agency.

More specifically, LeBron James' free agency.  

James has led Cleveland to the Finals in each of the four seasons since he returned home, but his team has lost the last two Finals in five and four games, respectively. Given the current state of the Cavs, speculation is running rampant about whether he'll leave Cleveland once again.

Following the Finals, OddsShark relayed the latest odds for the four-time NBA MVP's next team.

Let the countdown to July 1 begin.  

