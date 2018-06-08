Former USC CB Jack Jones Arrested on Felony Burglary and Conspiracy Charges

Alec Nathan
June 8, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Jack Jones #25 of the USC Trojans during the NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Former USC cornerback Jack Jones was reportedly arrested Friday morning on charges of felony commercial burglary (under $950) and felony conspiracy to commit a crime. 

According to ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg, Jones was booked by police in Santa Paula, California, and held on $20,000 bail. 

Jones, a former 5-star recruit in the class of 2016, finished last season with four interceptions across 13 appearances. 

However, USC ruled Jones academically ineligible for the 2018 season last month. 

On Tuesday, Jones told the Los Angeles TimesJ. Brady McCollough he planned to enroll in junior college this fall in hopes of becoming academically eligible again in 2019. 

"I'm feeling good about the future," he said at the time. "I feel like God's got a plan for everybody. I'm going to bounce back. It's a little bump in the road."

Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports.com

