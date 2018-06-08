Marc Stein: 'Don't Discount' LeBron James and Chris Paul Teaming Up on Lakers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 9: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets talks with LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers on NOVEMBER 9, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

If LeBron James leaves the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer, he could potentially team up with Chris Paul in Hollywood.

Marc Stein of the New York Times suggested Friday that James could try to recruit Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Don't discount the idea that James could try to bring Paul with him to a team that can afford two superstars, such as the Lakers, because he and Paul really are that close," Stein wrote.

          

