Marc Stein: 'Don't Discount' LeBron James and Chris Paul Teaming Up on Lakers

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

If LeBron James leaves the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer, he could potentially team up with Chris Paul in Hollywood.

Marc Stein of the New York Times suggested Friday that James could try to recruit Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Don't discount the idea that James could try to bring Paul with him to a team that can afford two superstars, such as the Lakers, because he and Paul really are that close," Stein wrote.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.