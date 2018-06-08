Julian Edelman Apologizes to Patriots, Fans for PED Suspension on Instagram

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs with the ball during an NFL football minicamp practice, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman confirmed Friday he's appealing a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared an Instagram story posted by Edelman, who said he isn't sure what triggered the positive PED test result:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

