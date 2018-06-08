Julian Edelman Apologizes to Patriots, Fans for PED Suspension on Instagram

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman confirmed Friday he's appealing a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared an Instagram story posted by Edelman, who said he isn't sure what triggered the positive PED test result:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

