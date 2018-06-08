Julian Edelman Apologizes to Patriots, Fans for PED Suspension on Instagram

Julian Edelman Apologizes to Patriots, Fans for PED Suspension on InstagramJune 8, 2018
Elise Amendola/Associated Press
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman confirmed Friday he's appealing a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared an Instagram story posted by Edelman, who said he isn't sure what triggered the positive PED test result:
