LeBron James Says to Beat Warriors Teams Must Be Talented and 'Very Cerebral'

If the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James believes it will be a feat of mental excellence more than anything else.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, LeBron acknowledged that physical talent is needed to beat the Warriors, but he also stressed the importance of outthinking them:

"In order to win, you've got to have talent, but you've got to be very cerebral too. Listen, we're all NBA players. Everybody knows how to put the ball in the hoop. But who can think throughout the course of the game?

"This is so challenging for me to sit up here and say, because people who really don't know the game don't really know what I'm talking about. They just think that you go out, and, 'Oh, LeBron, you're bigger and faster and stronger than everybody, you should drive every single time and you should dunk every single play and you should never get tired, never.'

"Like it's a video game and you went on the options and you turned down fatigue all the way to zero and injuries all the way down to zero. So we come back here and we get the minds and we build a championship team."

James and the Cavs will look to avoid a series sweep when they host the Warriors in Game 4 on Friday night.

