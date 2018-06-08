LeBron James Says to Beat Warriors Teams Must Be Talented and 'Very Cerebral'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 07: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers of the Golden State Warriors addresses the media during practice and media availability as part of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 07, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

If the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James believes it will be a feat of mental excellence more than anything else.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, LeBron acknowledged that physical talent is needed to beat the Warriors, but he also stressed the importance of outthinking them:

"In order to win, you've got to have talent, but you've got to be very cerebral too. Listen, we're all NBA players. Everybody knows how to put the ball in the hoop. But who can think throughout the course of the game?

"This is so challenging for me to sit up here and say, because people who really don't know the game don't really know what I'm talking about. They just think that you go out, and, 'Oh, LeBron, you're bigger and faster and stronger than everybody, you should drive every single time and you should dunk every single play and you should never get tired, never.'

"Like it's a video game and you went on the options and you turned down fatigue all the way to zero and injuries all the way down to zero. So we come back here and we get the minds and we build a championship team."

James and the Cavs will look to avoid a series sweep when they host the Warriors in Game 4 on Friday night.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Is Ty Lue a Fair Scapegoat for Cavs' Year?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Ty Lue a Fair Scapegoat for Cavs' Year?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    LeBron Says Cavs Need to Out-Think the Warriors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Says Cavs Need to Out-Think the Warriors

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Everyone Wants 76ers Job, Even Current GMs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Everyone Wants 76ers Job, Even Current GMs

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: DeAndre Jordan Seriously Interested in Joining Rockets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: DeAndre Jordan Seriously Interested in Joining Rockets

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report