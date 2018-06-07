Anonymous Reddit User Broke Julian Edelman Suspension News on Wednesday

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates used Thursday to break the news that New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, but they may have been scooped.

By a Redditor.

On Wednesday, user Redditlover1981 warned Patriots fans that a ban was coming (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith): "Rumor: Edelman potentially getting suspended 4 games for PED’s."

The Redditor even noted a timeline for the news to break in a comment: "You’re about to feel really stupid tomorrow when this is national news but okay :)."

The post has since been removed, though the comment remains.

It's not the first time a Redditor has been ahead of the game in some form or fashion. But each time it happens, it's still amazing and leads to questions.

Who is the Redditor? Who are their sources? How did they beat the best reporters in the league to the story?

Edelman—who missed all of last season due to a torn ACL suffered during the preseason—is appealing the suspension.

Related

    LeBron Mentions Pats in References to Warriors

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    LeBron Mentions Pats in References to Warriors

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Brady Speaks for First Time, but Doesn't Say Much

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Brady Speaks for First Time, but Doesn't Say Much

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Brady Preparing Differently, Embracing New Challenges

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Brady Preparing Differently, Embracing New Challenges

    Jarrett Bell
    via USA TODAY

    Pats Trainer Disappointed in Edelman

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pats Trainer Disappointed in Edelman

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report