Anonymous Reddit User Broke Julian Edelman Suspension News on Wednesday

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates used Thursday to break the news that New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, but they may have been scooped.

By a Redditor.

On Wednesday, user Redditlover1981 warned Patriots fans that a ban was coming (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith): "Rumor: Edelman potentially getting suspended 4 games for PED’s."

The Redditor even noted a timeline for the news to break in a comment: "You’re about to feel really stupid tomorrow when this is national news but okay :)."

The post has since been removed, though the comment remains.

It's not the first time a Redditor has been ahead of the game in some form or fashion. But each time it happens, it's still amazing and leads to questions.

Who is the Redditor? Who are their sources? How did they beat the best reporters in the league to the story?

Edelman—who missed all of last season due to a torn ACL suffered during the preseason—is appealing the suspension.