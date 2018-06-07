Warriors Rookie Jordan Bell Had Stalker After Instagram Photo Revealed Address

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell was forced to move after someone discovered his address in an Instagram photo and began stalking him.

Logan Murdock of the Mercury News reported the news.

Bell, 23, posted the photo last September of him and his dog. Somehow, a person discovered the address of his Lake Merritt apartment from the picture, which was for a promotion.

