Warriors Rookie Jordan Bell Had Stalker After Instagram Photo Revealed Address

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 7: Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warriors drives during practice and media availability as part of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 7, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell was forced to move after someone discovered his address in an Instagram photo and began stalking him.

Logan Murdock of the Mercury News reported the news. 

Bell, 23, posted the photo last September of him and his dog. Somehow, a person discovered the address of his Lake Merritt apartment from the picture, which was for a promotion.

    

