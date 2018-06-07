CM Punk on Returning to Pro Wrestling: 'I'm Done. I'm Done. I'm Done'June 7, 2018
David Dermer/Associated Press
With only days remaining before his second UFC fight at UFC 225 on Saturday in Chicago, CM Punk stated in no uncertain terms he doesn't envision a return to professional wrestling.
Punk told TSN's Aaron Bronsteter he has no interest in wrestling again and lamented how many fans still hold out hope of seeing him in a WWE ring:
Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter
After saying yesterday that an offer hasn't come along yet, CM Punk is emphatic about his pro wrestling future: "I'm done, I'm done, I'm done with professional wrestling" https://t.co/xKnW56XHSU
