CM Punk on Returning to Pro Wrestling: 'I'm Done. I'm Done. I'm Done'

David Dermer/Associated Press

With only days remaining before his second UFC fight at UFC 225 on Saturday in Chicago, CM Punk stated in no uncertain terms he doesn't envision a return to professional wrestling.

Punk told TSN's Aaron Bronsteter he has no interest in wrestling again and lamented how many fans still hold out hope of seeing him in a WWE ring:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.