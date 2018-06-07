CM Punk on Returning to Pro Wrestling: 'I'm Done. I'm Done. I'm Done'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

CM Punk walks to the octagon before a welterweight bout at UFC 203 on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/Associated Press

With only days remaining before his second UFC fight at UFC 225 on Saturday in Chicago, CM Punk stated in no uncertain terms he doesn't envision a return to professional wrestling.

Punk told TSN's Aaron Bronsteter he has no interest in wrestling again and lamented how many fans still hold out hope of seeing him in a WWE ring:

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

