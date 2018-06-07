NBA Fans Were Shook by Legendary Halftime Entertainer Red Panda's Game 3 Fall

Red Panda is one of the most well-known halftime performers in the NBA. How did she rattle NBA fans during the Game 3 break? Watch above to see the story behind her rare slip-up in Cleveland.

