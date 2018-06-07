Takeaways, Unanswered Questions from Bryan Colangelo Burner Saga in Philadelphia

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

It took nearly a week for the Philadelphia Sixers to come to the obvious conclusion: that they could not move forward with Bryan Colangelo in charge.

On Thursday, the team announced that it had accepted the resignation of Colangelo, its president of basketball operations. An investigation conducted by the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP concluded that Colangelo, per a statement sent to reporters (including B/R), "was the source of sensitive, non-public, club-related information" that had been posted to Twitter via anonymous accounts. The information was originally brought to light by an explosive report from The Ringer (or, to quote the Sixers, an "online media outlet").

The law firm added that it could not "conclude" that Colangelo had been aware of the Twitter accounts. The evidence, the statement said, "supports the conclusion that" Colangenlo's wife, Barbara Bottini, was the person behind the posts, and that "when interviewed, Ms. Bottini admitted establishing and operating the accounts."

Colangelo, for his part, has seemingly elected to go down with the ship. Or, rather, to jump off board and leave his wife on deck.

"I vigorously dispute the allegation that my conduct was in any way reckless," he said. "At no point did I ever purposefully or directly share any sensitive, non-public, club-related information with (my wife). Her actions were a seriously misguided effort to publicly defend and support me, and while I recognize how inappropriate these actions were, she acted independently and without my knowledge or consent. ... While this was obviously a mistake, we are a family and we will work through this together."

In the interim, the Sixers said head coach Brett Brown will serve as head of basketball operations.

Still, there are more questions that need to be answered. For one, who was the source? Also, why did three of the burner accounts suddenly switch to private after The Ringer notified the Sixers that it was working on this story? Also, who was the source?

There are other remaining mysteries, too. The Paul, Weiss statement claimed that Bottini had surrendered an iPhone to investigators. But, as pointed out by a clever Twitter user, one of the more active burner accounts believed to be connected to Colangelo posted, at least at times, with an Android phone.

Those, though, are questions for another day.

For the Sixers, the focus needs to shift to their pivotal offseason. The future is finally bright. They have young stars. They're likely to have enough space to chase a max player, and there are multiple There are multiple max-level guys, including the best player in the world, to woo. The draft is just two weeks again. Free agency will begin just after that.

And, of course, they now need to hire a new GM.

The Sixers know what lies ahead, and also that, fair or not, optics matter. They recognized that they could not afford to bring Colangelo back, to have him serve as the lead voice in free agency meetings with stars like LeBron James potentially available.

"What drove the decision about Bryan was ... our belief that his ability to be effective going forward had been impaired," Sixers co-managing partner Josh Harris told reporters during a Thursday afternoon press conference streamed on NBA.com.

"It certainly was an incredibly unfortunate situation that did confuse people," Brown added. "It confused our players."

Harris said the Sixers will look at both internal and external candidates to become the next general manager. And given how desirable a job this now is, he should have the opportunity to choose from a number of strong candidates. David Griffin is an obvious name, given his resume and relationship with LeBron. That he's friendly with nearly every national NBA writer will only boost his case in the press. Another potential candidate is Celtics assistant GM Mike Zarren, who nearly took the job in 2012 before withdrawing his name from consideration. The Sixers could also promote vice president of player personnel Marc Eversley, who interviewed for the Hornets job that eventually went to Mitch Kupchak.

In the immediate future, the Sixers will be relying on Brown and his reputation to guide them through these choppy waters. He was the one calling Sixers players over the last week. He'll serve as the frontman in free-agency meetings. Harris went out of his way to mention how impressed he was last summer watching Brown convince J.J. Redick to sign with the Sixers, through Brown acknowledged that in the wake of this (ridiculous) scandal, he could encounter some new obstacles this summer.

"Are we going to have to put out fires along the way? You can assume that there will be teams that are competitive that will try to take their shots," Brown said. "But I feel comfortable that we're armed with the information and facts that we need to not let it be damaging."

More importantly, he'll enter these meetings with two assets that no other team posses.

"I feel most strongly when we go into a place with some of my coaches and you start bringing Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in with me that that will be sufficient," Brown said.

Brown could be right. Talent wins in the NBA, on the court but also in conference rooms during the summer. We see this every year. If you're a Sixers fan, that is no doubt part of what was so infuriating about this scandal—that the team had pushed past the difficult part of a rebuild, that it had found young stars, only to see a silly scandal threaten the whole...Process.

Here's the thing, though: In today's league, players are not bound to their teams, no matter what their contracts say. Acquiring stars, whether via the draft or free agency, is great, but you have to work to keep them happy, too.

So far, there's no indication that this scandal could undermine the Sixers' relationship with Simmons or Embiid, or that it will damage their chances with free agents this summer. But that doesn't mean Harris can afford to misfire again. Whoever the team hires next will be expected to transform the Sixers from playoff team into championship contender. Fail again, and it's unlikely Harris finds his star players, and the rest of the NBA world, as forgiving.