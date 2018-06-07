Brett Brown Named Interim 76ers GM, Assures Free Agency Won't Be Affected

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown commented Thursday on his role as the temporary leader of basketball operations following the resignation of Bryan Colangelo.

According to NBA.com's David Aldridge, Brown said he has no interest in holding a dual coaching and front office role over the long term, noting, "We have the firepower to move this forward and not miss a beat."

Brown also expressed his belief to Aldridge that the Colangelo drama won't impact the Sixers' ability to attract high-end free agents: "I feel most strongly that when we go into a place with my coaches, and we bring Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in with me, that will be sufficient."

Colangelo stepped down Thursday after an investigation into "burner" Twitter accounts that praised his work while criticizing current and former 76ers players and employees.

Per ESPN.com, Colangelo's wife, Barbara Bottini, admitted to running the accounts.

Some potential in-house candidates to ascend to the spot vacated by Colangelo are vice president of player personnel Marc Eversley and former 76ers forward Elton Brand, who is the general manager of the Sixers' G League affiliate—the Delaware Blue Coats.

Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post also listed former Cleveland Cavaliers GM David Griffin, Boston Celtics assistant GM Mike Zarren, former Atlanta Hawks general manager Danny Ferry and former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie as possible candidates.

Until a permanent replacement is found, Brown will run point during what could be a key offseason for the 76ers in terms of their future title contention.

Philly is stocked with young talent such as Embiid, Simmons, Markelle Fultz and Dario Saric, but Brown said in May that a "high-level free agent is required" for the Sixers to become title threats after getting ousted in the second round of the playoffs.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins and Chris Paul are among the top names expected to hit the open market, and all of them could be of interest to the Sixers.

If Brown and Co. can convince at least one of them to sign in Philadelphia, then the Sixers will arguably go from one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference to the team to beat.