NFL OTAs, Buzz Roundup: What Does Julian Edelman's Suspension Mean for Patriots?

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Many thought Deshaun Watson was an MVP candidate during his six starts for the Houston Texans last year. Patrick Mahomes has been the talk of OTAs, and the eyes of the Kansas City Chiefs fanbase are all on him in hopes he'll get them to the Super Bowl that Alex Smith couldn't deliver. But what about the quarterback drafted No. 2 overall in 2017?

Mitch Trubisky has been a forgotten name nationwide as we head into the 2018 season, but after talking to folks with the Chicago Bears, it's clear they know he's poised for a breakout campaign.

Not only is Trubisky heading into year two after learning both on the sidelines and on the field last season, but he's also gaining the expertise of new head coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich. That, plus the addition of wide receiver Allen Robinson and a healthy offensive line, have Bears personnel amped for what Trubisky can do this season. Sources are saying he could break out in a big way.

That's to take nothing away from Watson and Mahomes. League insiders can't contain the excitement that Watson might be a top-10 NFL quarterback at season's end. With Mahomes, as I wrote in the past few weeks, you can't talk to anyone in Kansas City without realizing they are giddy for his first season as a starter.

With Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Eli Manning and Philip Rivers nearing the ends of their careers, maybe it'll be the three first-rounders from 2017 who rise up to take their places?