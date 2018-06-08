NBA Finals Players Most Likely to Change Teams Next Season

0 of 6

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With the Golden State Warriors up 3-0 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, the 2017-18 season is effectively over.

While the nonstop, perpetually forward-looking nature of the league means we've been thinking about offseason transactions for months, we're finally on the brink of seeing some significant personnel changes.

This is true for teams at all levels of the league's competitive hierarchy, including the two at the top. Though the Cavs have a glut of players on guaranteed contracts next year, the uncertainty surrounding LeBron James' plans means the status quo isn't assured for anybody.

If James stays, he'll want more help. If he goes, the Cavs will face a daunting rebuild.

Golden State, meanwhile, has to add shooting on the wing and address a rotation cramped by the presence of too many conventional centers. With several outside veterans sure to want a shot at ring-chasing next year, expect the Warriors to capitalize by moving on from some mainstays.

Even the best teams in the league have to deal with turnover. The following Golden State and Cleveland players look especially likely to to get discarded in the shuffle.