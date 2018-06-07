LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan for Most 30-Point Games in NBA Playoffs

LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan for Most 30-Point Games in NBA PlayoffsJune 7, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James passed Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan for the most 30-point games in NBA playoff history Wednesday night with a 33-point performance in the Cavs' 110-102 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals.
Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com noted it took James 238 games to surpass Jordan, who made 179 postseason appearances during his Hall of Fame career.
The 33-year-old Ohio native has made no secret of his desire to rival MJ for the GOAT label.
In August 2016, he spoke with Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated about trying to finish his career as the best basketball player in history after finally leading Cleveland to a championship.
"My motivation is this ghost I'm chasing," James said. "The ghost played in Chicago."
While James could pass most of Jordan's statistical marks by the time he retires, MJ supporters will always point toward one measurement: six NBA titles.
LeBron only has three at this point in his career, and it looks like he'll remain stuck on that number for at least another season after the Warriors' win at Quicken Loans Arena put them up 3-0 in this year's Finals.
James has a player option to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end, and his quest to overtake that ghost from Chicago may lead him to seek new surroundings.
