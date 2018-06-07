Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Postgame Sound from Game 3 of 2018 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are one victory away from capturing back-to-back titles after Wednesday's 110-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena.  

Kevin Durant was brilliant with 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, helping pick up the slack for Stephen Curry (11 points on 3-of-16 shooting) and Klay Thompson (10 points on 4-of-11 shooting).

There was naturally plenty to say with the defending champions on the brink of a sweep.

           

Steve Kerr on KD: "I Don't Think Anybody in the World Can Hit Those but Him"

          

Tyronn Lue Calls KD One of the League’s Two Best Players

         

Tyronn Lue Discusses Third Quarter Issues

            

Tyronn Lue on Durant’s Long Three: "It was a Big Shot"

          

Charles Barkley: Durant Won by Himself

        

Steve Kerr Praises Andre Iguodala's Return

         

Steve Kerr Calls Warriors' Depth "The Beauty of This Team"

       

Attention now turns to Friday's Game 4 in Cleveland, where the Cavaliers will look to prolong their season and force another contest in Golden State. That will be a tall task if Durant plays like he did Wednesday.

