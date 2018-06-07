Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Postgame Sound from Game 3 of 2018 NBA Finals

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are one victory away from capturing back-to-back titles after Wednesday's 110-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena.

Kevin Durant was brilliant with 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, helping pick up the slack for Stephen Curry (11 points on 3-of-16 shooting) and Klay Thompson (10 points on 4-of-11 shooting).

There was naturally plenty to say with the defending champions on the brink of a sweep.

Attention now turns to Friday's Game 4 in Cleveland, where the Cavaliers will look to prolong their season and force another contest in Golden State. That will be a tall task if Durant plays like he did Wednesday.