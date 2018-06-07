Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Postgame Sound from Game 3 of 2018 NBA Finals

Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Postgame Sound from Game 3 of 2018 NBA FinalsJune 7, 2018
The Golden State Warriors are one victory away from capturing back-to-back titles after Wednesday's 110-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena.
Kevin Durant was brilliant with 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, helping pick up the slack for Stephen Curry (11 points on 3-of-16 shooting) and Klay Thompson (10 points on 4-of-11 shooting).
There was naturally plenty to say with the defending champions on the brink of a sweep.
Steve Kerr on KD: "I Don't Think Anybody in the World Can Hit Those but Him"
NBA TV @NBATV
Steve Kerr on @KDTrey5's #NBAPlayoffs career-high 43-pt night in Game 3. #NBAFinals | #DubNation https://t.co/4gfNwHlPFg
Tyronn Lue Calls KD One of the League’s Two Best Players
Tyronn Lue Discusses Third Quarter Issues
NBA TV @NBATV
Ty Lue on @cavs' confidence heading into halftime of Game 3. #NBAFinals https://t.co/X97PtPplLK
Tyronn Lue on Durant’s Long Three: "It was a Big Shot"
NBA TV @NBATV
"It was a big shot." - Ty Lue on KD's pull up 3PT late in the 4Q #NBAFinals https://t.co/cUoLKcQxi0
Charles Barkley: Durant Won by Himself
NBA TV @NBATV
"He won this single-handedly." - Chuck on KD's #NBAPlayoffs career-high 43-pt performance in @warriors' Game 3 win as they take 3-0 series lead #NBAFinals #GameTime https://t.co/3EFIapDbqe
Steve Kerr Praises Andre Iguodala's Return
NBA TV @NBATV
Steve Kerr on @andre's production and impact in Game 3 return. #NBAFinals | #DubNation https://t.co/1iTXfRET1R
Steve Kerr Calls Warriors' Depth "The Beauty of This Team"
NBA TV @NBATV
"This the beauty of this team." - Steve Kerr on superstar depth of @warriors #NBAFinals | #DubNation https://t.co/UUgzaAGiNw
Attention now turns to Friday's Game 4 in Cleveland, where the Cavaliers will look to prolong their season and force another contest in Golden State. That will be a tall task if Durant plays like he did Wednesday.
KD's Monster Night Puts Deflated Cavs in 3-0 Hole