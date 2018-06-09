The Biggest Standout of Every NFL Team's Offseason so Far

10 of 32

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Sometimes in this business, it's best to simply step aside and let the players talk. And at Denver Broncos OTAs, the players have been doing a lot of talking about new quarterback Case Keenum.

It's unanimous.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, per Mike Klis of 9News: "He's a great leader. Every day, the majority of the days, he'll come in and ask me and D.T. [Demaryius Thomas] to go and watch practices and we'll sit in the back room and watch film and go over what he's thinking and what we're thinking. I've been a part of two Super Bowl teams, and that's what it takes. That extra work that's not mandatory, where guys are in there working out or working on their mental game. That right there, when it's the fourth quarter or when it's 4th-and-5 or 3rd-and-8, that's the stuff that gets you over the hill."

Cornerback Chris Harris, per the same source: "He wants it. It's good when you have a quarterback that's hungry. Just like any other player out there on the field, he wants it. He wants to be the best. He wants to prove to Minnesota, 'You all should have never let me go.' He's hungry out there, I like that chip that he has on his shoulder, and it's good to have a quarterback that really wants it and really wants to be the best."

Safety Justin Simmons, per the Sports Xchange: "I always say I'm not a quarterback coach, but just from what I've seen, he looks comfortable. The guys have already rallied around him. I know he talks about how he wanted to come in and earn that leadership spot. I'm not speaking for him or for anyone on the offensive side, but I feel like he is definitely earning it, if not has earned it. Day-by-day already, just in OTAs, he's taken full steam of the offense and has really gotten them going. He looked good. He's starting to look a little comfortable."

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, per Chad Jensen of 247Sports: "The first thing is that he takes control of everything. Not just offense but the whole group. Offense, defense, special teams and all. He takes control of the huddle. I know that I was in the huddle one day and I said, 'Wait, wait, wait. We're missing…' and he said, 'I got this.' And I said, 'OK.' So, it's stuff like that. It's good to have him around."

Offensive tackle Garett Bolles, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio: "I'm grateful we have Case here. I think he brings a demeanor here...Knowing that everything he does—he's collected, he gets in that huddle, and he demands. But he showed us in the offseason, before we even started OTAs. He's bringing us along, we're doing outings together, hockey games and all those things. He's taking control."

Do you think this is going well?