Grayson Allen Reportedly Had 2018 NBA Draft Workout with 76ers

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Duke guard Grayson Allen was reportedly part of a pre-draft workout at the Philadelphia 76ers practice facility Wednesday, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

General manager Bryan Colangelo was in attendance to see the players.

The 76ers have the No. 10 and No. 26 picks in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft.

The squad also has four second-round picks, where Allen could potentially land at the end of June.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicted the guard to go No. 43 overall to the Denver Nuggets in his latest mock draft.

Allen was one of the most well-known players in college basketball during his career as a star player for Duke. He helped the Blue Devils win a national championship in 2015 before becoming an All-ACC player as a sophomore with 21.6 points per game.

He took on a smaller role around more talented players over the past two seasons, averaging 15.0 points per game in this stretch. However, he remains a quality shooter who made 38 percent of his three-pointers in his career. He also has good athleticism and playmaking skills.

The 6'4" guard could add depth in the backcourt to a Sixers squad that ranked just 12th in made three-pointers last season. Adding shooting could be even more important if the team doesn't re-sign free agent JJ Redick.