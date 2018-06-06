Eagles HC Doug Pederson Was 'Looking Forward' to Donald Trump White House Visit

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that he was "looking forward" to visiting the White House before President Donald Trump uninvited the reigning Super Bowl champions.

During a press conference (h/t TMZ Sports), Pederson suggested he was excited about the honor, saying, "I was looking forward to it. You win a world championship ... you wanna be recognized that way."

The Eagles were supposed to visit the White House on Tuesday, but Trump rescinded the invite when he was informed that only a small contingent of Eagles players and staff was planning to attend.

On Monday, the White House released the following statement on the decision to take back the Eagles' invite, per CNN:

"The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better."

Trump then tweeted on the subject:

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the Eagles didn't want to "put players in a tough spot," which resulted in the request to send a small contingent of representatives to the White House.

Pederson refused to speak on whether teams should boycott White House visits in the future, and he declined to offer any additional specifics regarding the situation other than to say that he had been looking forward to the visit.

The Eagles' situation is similar to that of the Golden State Warriors, as Trump rescinded a White House invite after they won the NBA championship at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Philadelphia received an invite when it beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII this year.

The Patriots visited the White House last year after they beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. However, several players declined to take part, including current Eagles defensive end Chris Long.

Instead of visiting the White House, the Eagles held an OTA practice on Tuesday.