3 Ex-MSU Football Players Sentenced to Probation in Sexual Assault Plea Deals

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Michigan State football players Josh King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance were sentenced to 36 months of probation Wednesday after accepting plea agreements as part of a sexual-assault case.

Christopher Haxel of the Lansing State Journal reported the sentences also included 100 hours of community service and court-ordered sex-offender treatment.

The players were dismissed from the Spartans program after they were charged in June 2017 following an "extensive criminal investigation" into the alleged sexual assault of a woman at a party in January 2017.

In April, all three pleaded guilty to a felony charge of seduction, which could have come with a five-year prison sentence. King was eligible for an additional two years in prison for a felony charge of surveilling an unclothed person.

Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina included a 365-day suspended jail sentence in Wednesday's ruling, which will go into effect if any of the former MSU players violate probation, per Haxel. They must also avoid dating websites.

Michigan State previously underwent leadership changes, including the exits of president Lou Ann K. Simon and athletic director Mark Hollis, after the sexual-assault scandal involving former sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar, who also worked for USA Gymnastics.