Mexico Defeat Turkey in 2018 Toulon Tournament; Eduardo Aguirre Nets Hat-Trick

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

Mexican footballer Uriel Antuna (R) celebrates after scoring a goal next to Salvadorean Fernando Castillo (L) during an Under 20 Concacaf qualifying football match at the National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica on March 01, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / EZEQUIEL BECERRA (Photo credit should read EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP/Getty Images)
EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

Mexico reached the 2018 Toulon Tournament final after beating Turkey 3-1 at the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny in Aubagne, France, on Wednesday.

A hat-trick from Eduardo Aguirre means 2012's winners will wait on the outcome of England's match against Scotland to see who they will face in this year's final. Kubilay Kanatsizkus' successful late penalty was the only response Turkey could muster in defeat.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

