Mexico Defeat Turkey in 2018 Toulon Tournament; Eduardo Aguirre Nets Hat-Trick

EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

Mexico reached the 2018 Toulon Tournament final after beating Turkey 3-1 at the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny in Aubagne, France, on Wednesday.

A hat-trick from Eduardo Aguirre means 2012's winners will wait on the outcome of England's match against Scotland to see who they will face in this year's final. Kubilay Kanatsizkus' successful late penalty was the only response Turkey could muster in defeat.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.