Report: Mexico Squad Hosts 'Around 30 Prostitutes' at Pre-World Cup Party

PEDRO PARDO/Getty Images

Members of the Mexico national team were reportedly joined by "around 30 prostitutes" at a farewell party ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City on Saturday following their 1-0 victory over Scotland at the

Estadio Azteca.

Gossip magazine TVNotas (h/t Agence France-Presse, via World Soccer Talk) reported nine players—including goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, forward Raul Jimenez, defender Carlos Salcedo, midfielder Marco Fabian and brothers Jonathan and Giovani dos Santos—were in attendance at a private compound in the Mexican capital.

Mexican officials have said none of the squad will be sanctioned because the event took place on their own time.

Guillermo Cantu, general secretary of the Mexican Football Federation, said: "A free day is a free day and those are the risks that one runs with freedom."

Mexico face Denmark in Copenhagen on Saturday in their final warm-up match before the World Cup kicks off in Russia, and the squad has already travelled to the Danish capital.

Their opening Group F match is against defending champions Germany on June 17 before meetings with South Korea (June 23) and Sweden (June 27).

El Tri will need to put in some impressive performances if they are to reach the last 16, as they have in the last six tournaments.

Manager Juan Carlos Osorio will be eager that the added attention does not upset his preparations as the tournament draws nearer.