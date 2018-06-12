Nick Nurse Reportedly Named Raptors' Head Coach to Replace Dwane Casey

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly hiring assistant Nick Nurse to become their new head coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news Tuesday, noting the two sides are still finalizing the details of the deal.

Nurse's coaching career spans nearly three decades since he joined the University of Northern Iowa staff after his playing days with the Panthers ended in 1989.

The 50-year-old Iowa native has served as a head coach in college, the D-League and overseas, but this will be his first opportunity to serve in that capacity for an NBA team. He served as a Raptors assistant since 2013.

Most of his coaching success to date came in the British Basketball League and the D-League.

He led the Birmingham Bullets to a championship in 1996 and won another BBL title with the Manchester Giants in 2000. He won D-League titles with the Iowa Energy (2011) and Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2013).

Nurse told Brandon Hurley of the Daily Times Herald there's nothing like the NBA, though.

"It's been really awesome. There's nothing like the pace," Nurse said about the NBA lifestyle. "The grind is like nothing else. Once it starts it just comes at you and at you. The thrill of watching players like this, up close every night, you have to thank your lucky stars. I love basketball."

That pace is likely to increase tenfold as an NBA head coach. Staying with the Raptors, where he's already established himself as a valuable assistant under Dwane Casey, will make for an easier transition, but that doesn't mean there won't be immediate pressure.

Toronto's roster, which is led by Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, is built to contend in the Eastern Conference right now. So anything less than a deep playoff run in his first season will be a disappointment.