Rob Gronkowski on Wanting New Patriots Contract Before Season: 'Who Wouldn't?'

Rob Gronkowski wants a new contract, and he's putting it in a way that just about anyone with a job can understand.

"Who wouldn't?" Gronkowski said when asked by a reporter if he was looking for a new deal.

Gronkowski, 28, is set to make $8 million in 2017 but has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract. He missed all of the voluntary offseason workouts after contemplating retirement, instead choosing to work out and undergo treatment at the TB12 clinic, which is run by Tom Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero.

Brady also chose to avoid voluntary workouts in favor of the TB12 clinic. The Hall of Fame quarterback is also seeking a new contract.

The Patriots stars' increasing reliance on outside regimens has led to tension between Brady, Gronkowski and coach Bill Belichick, who reportedly ripped Gronkowski in front of the team, per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

Gronkowski recorded 69 receptions for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns, earning his fourth All-Pro selection last season. He briefly contemplated retiring following the Patriots' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and has noticeably thumbed his nose at the team on a couple occasions. Perhaps the most notable was a strange press conference at a BMX event, in which he deflected all football questions.

"My status is doing really great," Gronkowski told reporters. "I've been riding dirt bikes, I've been training really hard I can vroom vroom really good. I can ride that bike like no other."

It's clear the "Patriot Way" is kind of a thing of the past for Gronkowski and Brady. They understandably want their money after years of playing at below-market prices and seemingly understand they have the right to work outside the watchful eye of Belichick.

That Gronkowski continues to be so publicly brash about it is certainly interesting—especially given Belichick's football operations control.