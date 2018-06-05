Trae Young Says Knicks, Magic, Hawks, Bulls Only Predraft Workouts Scheduled

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Oklahoma Sooners star Trae Young only plans to work out for four teams ahead of the 2018 NBA draft.

Young told reporters Tuesday after a workout with the New York Knicks that he also has private workouts scheduled with the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls.

He said it's unlikely he'll add any more individual workouts.

Atlanta (No. 3), Orlando (No. 6), Chicago (No. 7) and New York (No. 9) all own top-10 picks. Young ranked sixth on the big board of Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman following last month's combine.

While some players may prefer a big market or a place they can be the No. 1 option, Young says he just wants to find a good fit.

"I just hope I go to the right team, no matter what," Young said. "Whether that's one, whether that's nine, it's not up to me. I just hope I get picked by the right team and the team that really wants me and a team where I can help and take it to the next level."

That said, he did admit playing in New York would be cool: "As a kid, you dream of playing in every arena, different types of teams. With the Lakers, with different teams, with the Knicks, you grow up as a kid wanting to play in Madison Square. It's a really good place."

Young's father, Ray, previously told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News that his son would feel right at home in the Big Apple:

"That's what Trae lives for. He lives for that type of stuff. Just think about it: He's probably the most talked about, most publicized kid in this draft and he's been through it all. Trae's been scrutinized to the point that he has thick skin. None of that stuff is going to bother him. He was like the darling of college basketball for three months, and then the last month-and-a-half he turned into a bad guy, for some reason.

"So for him to be in a market like New York and understand that it's all about winning—and if you don't win, there'll be some scrutiny—he's already been through it."

Young is coming off a one-and-done season at Oklahoma in which he became the first player to lead Division I in scoring (27.4 points per game) and assists (8.7). His head-turning nine 30-point games (including four 40-point performances) made the 6'2", 180-pound guard a must-watch prospect.

"I think my style of play will fit even better here at this level," the projected lottery pick said, via Berman.

Regardless of how many workouts he goes through or how they go, Young must wait until June 21 to find out where he lands.