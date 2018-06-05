Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Report for Patriots Minicamp Amid Contract Unrest

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

New England Patriots superstars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski both reported to the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

Albert Breer of The MMQB noted Pats head coach Bill Belichick confirmed full attendance for the latest stage of the offseason program. Speculation arose about Brady when he didn't immediately commit to play in 2018, while Gronkowski is engaged in contract talks with the front office.

"It's good to have all the players here," Belichick told reporters. "It's always good to work with all the players."

