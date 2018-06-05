Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Report for Patriots Minicamp Amid Contract Unrest

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate a touchdown play, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

New England Patriots superstars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski both reported to the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

Albert Breer of The MMQB noted Pats head coach Bill Belichick confirmed full attendance for the latest stage of the offseason program. Speculation arose about Brady when he didn't immediately commit to play in 2018, while Gronkowski is engaged in contract talks with the front office.

"It's good to have all the players here," Belichick told reporters. "It's always good to work with all the players."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Belichick: I’ve Always Had Good Relationship with Brady

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Belichick: I’ve Always Had Good Relationship with Brady

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady's Back, Building Connections a Bit Later Than Normal

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Brady's Back, Building Connections a Bit Later Than Normal

    Mike Reiss
    via ESPN.com

    Standout UDFA's Making Noise in Workouts

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Standout UDFA's Making Noise in Workouts

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodgers' Next Deal May Change NFL Business Forever

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers' Next Deal May Change NFL Business Forever

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report