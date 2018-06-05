Maryland OT Jordan McNair Hospitalized; in Critical but Stable Condition

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2018

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 11: A Maryland Terrapins football helmet during a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Capitol One Field on November 11, 2017 in College Park, Maryland. The Wolverines won 84-75. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Maryland Terrapins offensive tackle Jordan McNair is reportedly in critical but stable condition after being hospitalized after an organized team workout.

Jared Goldstein of Testudo Times reported the news Monday and passed along a statement from Maryland head coach DJ Durkin: "Jordan's an outstanding young man and a beloved member of our Maryland football family. Our entire program is supporting Jordan and his family during this time. We're continuing to keep Jordan in our thoughts and prayers."

247Sports rated McNair as a 4-star recruit coming out of high school and the No. 7 prospect in Maryland.

He chose Maryland over the likes of Auburn, Ohio State and Penn State, among other high-level programs.

A redshirt freshman, McNair has seen limited action early in his Terrapins career (one game against Towson last September).

The team noted: "More information will be shared at an appropriate time, and in accordance with the wishes of the family. Our thoughts are with the McNair family."

