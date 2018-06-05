Knicks' Steve Mills: Trae Young 'Has the Chance to Be a Special Player'

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

New York Knicks president Steve Mills paid Oklahoma guard Trae Young some big compliments Monday ahead of the team's scheduled workout with the NBA draft prospect Tuesday.

According to Stefan Bondy of the Daily News, Mills believes Young has the potential to be a star at the NBA level: "He's a little bit bigger than he looked on the court—a little bit bigger—but he's an intriguing talent. You look at what [Young] did with the players he had around him and what he was doing at the start of the season, you have to say this guy has the chance to be a special player."

In the NBA draft on June 21, the Knicks own the No. 9 overall pick, which is in the area where Young is widely expected to come off the board.

