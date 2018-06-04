Nick Saban Reveals Reason for Boat Breakdown with Alabama Players Aboard

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2018

Alabama coach Nick Saban walks the field during Alabama's Pro Day, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The event is to showcase players for the upcoming NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

After his players and much of social media roasted him, Alabama football coach Nick Saban explained that last week's boat breakdown wasn't his fault.

ESPN College Football captured video from Friday with players stranded on Saban's boat, saying they ran out of gas:

However, the coach broke down the real problem Monday.

"We didn't run out of gas," Saban clarified, per Chris Low of ESPN. "But when the fuel pump runs out, that's exactly what it feels like. I've got all these kids on the boat, and I say, 'We must have run out of gas,' and then look at the gas gauge and it's full. So I call for a mechanic, who brings another boat, and he resets the thing or whatever. I told him, 'You drive that boat. I'm driving your boat.'"

Saban admitted he hadn't put gas in the boat, which was "brand spanking new," but that wasn't the issue that left him and his players stranded.

In any case, it wasn't a highlight moment for the 66-year-old.

Related

    Kyler Murray Confirms He'll Play Football This Year

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Kyler Murray Confirms He'll Play Football This Year

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Oklahoma QB Murray Drafted by A's

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Oklahoma QB Murray Drafted by A's

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Former OU Football Player Gets 18 Years in Prison

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Former OU Football Player Gets 18 Years in Prison

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Huskers Land the Youngest McCaffrey, 4-Star QB Luke

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Huskers Land the Youngest McCaffrey, 4-Star QB Luke

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report