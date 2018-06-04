Nick Saban Reveals Reason for Boat Breakdown with Alabama Players Aboard

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

After his players and much of social media roasted him, Alabama football coach Nick Saban explained that last week's boat breakdown wasn't his fault.

ESPN College Football captured video from Friday with players stranded on Saban's boat, saying they ran out of gas:

However, the coach broke down the real problem Monday.

"We didn't run out of gas," Saban clarified, per Chris Low of ESPN. "But when the fuel pump runs out, that's exactly what it feels like. I've got all these kids on the boat, and I say, 'We must have run out of gas,' and then look at the gas gauge and it's full. So I call for a mechanic, who brings another boat, and he resets the thing or whatever. I told him, 'You drive that boat. I'm driving your boat.'"

Saban admitted he hadn't put gas in the boat, which was "brand spanking new," but that wasn't the issue that left him and his players stranded.

In any case, it wasn't a highlight moment for the 66-year-old.