Ex-Oklahoma CB Parrish Lee Cobb Sentenced to 18 Years in Jail for Robbery

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

In this Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 photo, Oklahoma cornerback Parrish Cobb, left, chases Ohio State's Curtis Samuel, right, out of bounds during an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla. Police say Cobb turned himself in after authorities issued an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery in his Texas hometown of Waco, Texas. Cobb has been suspended by the Sooners and his attorney says he is looking forward to addressing the allegations. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Former Oklahoma football player Parrish Lee Cobb was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery, per Tommy Witherspoon of the Waco Tribune-Herald

The 20-year-old reportedly held up a Baylor student at gunpoint and was arrested in January 2017.

He was also implicated in three other robberies, but prosecutors dismissed two armed robbery charges as part of the plea. The fourth charge, which took place in April 2017 when he was out on bond, is pending.

Co-defendant Ayorinde Jelani Gibson also received an 18-year sentence.

Cobb was a 3-star recruit out of high school in Waco, Texas, per 247Sports, and he initially committed to Baylor before Art Briles was fired. After getting his release from Baylor, he joined Oklahoma and appeared in four games as a freshman, starting two at cornerback.

After the arrest, he was suspended by the team and dropped out of school.

Judge Ralph Strother noted Cobb's squandered chances on the field during sentencing.

"Sounds to me that given the opportunities you have had in your life, which I know about, and the mess you have made out of your life, you are fortunate to be getting the deal you are getting," Strother told him.

Cobb can seek parole after serving nine years of his sentence.

