Derek Fisher Explains Why Cavaliers Shouldn't Bench JR Smith in NBA Finals

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

JR Smith has gotten a lot of criticism during the NBA Finals so far, but Derek Fisher is among those supporting the Cleveland Cavaliers guard.

The 18-year NBA veteran said head coach Tyronn Lue "definitely" shouldn't consider benching Smith, per TMZ Sports.

"He's done enough to help his team get to the NBA Finals," Fisher explained. "I don't think you go away from that because we're really only talking about one play."

The one play in question came at the end of regulation in Game 1, where Smith seemingly didn't know the score and dribbled away from the basket instead of trying to score a go-ahead basket.

Golden State Warriors fans responded by chanting "MVP" at Smith when he was at the free-throw line in Game 2:

Aside from the one mental error, however, Smith has also struggled on the court. He scored just five points in Sunday's loss and is shooting 5-of-19 from the field in two games this series.

There have since been calls to bench the veteran for Game 3, including from Stephen A. Smith and Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN.

Still, Fisher—who coached Smith with the New York Knicks in 2014-15—believes the guard can contribute in other ways and is worth keeping on the floor going forward.