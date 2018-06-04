Report: 76ers Hire Law Firm to Probe Bryan Colangelo's Alleged Burner Accounts

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have retained a law firm to investigate president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo and his ties to Twitter accounts that leaked sensitive information, ripped Sixers players and disclosed potential roster moves in the works.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Sixers hired the same firm, Paul/Weiss, that investigated impropriety of former NBPA director Billy Hunter. That investigation found a number of abuses of power from Hunter, who was subsequently fired.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

