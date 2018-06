Kevin Love and the Top NBA Centers Who Could Be Traded During NBA Offseason

1 of 6

Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies

David Fizdale would probably still be coaching the Grizzlies if they had any inclination to move Marc Gasol. But should they go big in the draft at No. 4—namely with Jaren Jackson Jr. or Mohamed Bamba—they have to at least consider gauging the market for their 33-year-old center.

DeAndre Jordan, Los Angeles Clippers (player option)

DeAndre Jordan displaces himself from this conversation if he picks up his player option. The Clippers could still move him, but he'll more likely than not be a midseason prize they dangle after falling outside the Western Conference's playoff race.

Opting out changes the party. Sign-and-trades have retreated into extinction, but they're due for a comeback with more than two-thirds of the league entering the offseason as capped-out buyers.

Although the Clippers appear adverse to initiating a full-on rebuild right now—see: extensions for Lou Williams and head coach Doc Rivers—financing another long-term deal for the almost 30-year-old Jordan should scare the bajebus out of them.

Giving him a two-year pact is fine. Even a longer-haul agreement toes the line of OK if they deem it tradeable. Otherwise, if he opts out and wants the moon, they should be calling the Washington Wizards about a package built around Marcin Gortat, Kelly Oubre Jr. and filler.

Jonas Valanciunas, Toronto Raptors

Staring at the luxury-tax pole could force the Raptors to take drastic measures. Re-signing Fred VanVleet (restricted) alone without unloading other money will have them breeze past the $135 million marker.

Jonas Valanciunas won't be the Toronto's first-choice dumpee. Trading Serge Ibaka would be prefereable. Good luck dealing the two years and $44.9 million left on his deal.

Norman Powell looms as another odd man out following the emergence of OG Anunoby. But Toronto will have an easier time replacing Valanciunas with Jakob Poeltl and Pascal Siakam, and his price tag (two years, $34.2 million) stands to make more of a difference on their bottom line.

DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans (free agent)

Apply everything from Jordan's situation to DeMarcus Cousins. If the Pelicans would rather stick with their Nikola Mirotic-Anthony Davis frontcourt, they should be trying to leverage a scrimpy free-agency landscape into a Boogie sign-and-trade.

Washington makes a cameo in this maybe-possibly scenario. Ditto for the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.