Kevin Love and the Top NBA Centers Who Could Be Traded During NBA Offseason

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

Age: 27

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 16.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.1 blocks, 47.5 percent shooting

Advanced Stats: 19.7 PER, 92.87 TPA, 2.35 RPM



Contract Details: 1 years, $12.8 million

Nikola Vucevic is forever a staple in these discussions. His expiring contract, coupled with the Magic's lack of trade assets, ensures that won't change now.

And for his part, Vucevic didn't sound like someone itching to stay in Orlando by the end of 2017-18, per the Orlando Sentinel's Josh Robbins:

"Now we're kind of stuck. It's hard to see what we can do to get better. I always felt like before we had so many young pieces. We were going to grow together. We were going to get somewhere. A lot of times that happens: When you have young pieces you're able to maybe trade one for a couple of good veterans or something. But the moves we made didn't really work out for us.

"You look at Vic [Oladipo], Tobias [Harris] — where they're at, how they're playing. It's just very tough to deal with all that when you think about where we could be and where we're at. It's just very hard to deal with all that. It takes a very big toll mentally on you, especially for me. I've been here for so long. The last two seasons have been the very hardest for me and I've had a hard time dealing with all this.”

Vucevic is noticeably more upbeat about the Magic's future following the Steve Clifford hire. He told HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy that he's already had dinner with Orlando's new head coach and seems genuinely interested in playing for him.

But the Magic are about to have $40 million or more invested in Bismack Biyombo and Aaron Gordon (restricted) per season after caking in the latter's new, near-max contract. Vucevic doesn't have a clear place on the payroll beyond next season—particularly with Jonathan Isaac on the roster.

His short-term fit gets even more awkward if the Magic roll with a combo big or forward in the draft. Both Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman and ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony have them choosing Trae Young sixth overall, but the pull to select the 6'11" and one-time consensus(ish) No. 1 pick Michael Porter Jr. will be real. A best-player-available approach would also demand they give Mohamed Bamba and Jaren Jackson Jr. a look if they fall.

Plus, as one of the many squads projected to begin this summer over the cap, the Magic don't have another impact move at their disposal. Putting Vucevic on the chopping block allows them to act like a rebuilding team and sponge up unwanted salary in exchange for a pick or prospect. Miami, Milwaukee, Portland and Toronto should already have them on speed dial.