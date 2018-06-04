Syracuse QB Rex Culpepper Declared Cancer-Free After March Diagnosis

Syracuse QB Rex Culpepper Declared Cancer-Free After March DiagnosisJune 4, 2018
Syracuse redshirt sophomore quarterback Rex Culpepper was diagnosed with testicular cancer in March but was declared cancer-free Friday and rang the bell to celebrate.
Culpepper underwent 10 weeks of chemotherapy, though he took some time away from those treatments to make a surprise appearance at the team's spring game in April.
Syracuse Football @CuseFootball
🎥 QB Rex Culpepper, currently between rounds of chemo for testicular cancer, comes in for the last drive of the Spring Preview & ends it in style with a touchdown pass! #RexStrong #SCtop10 https://t.co/RPBJ8qNQCo
Per Stephen Bailey of Syracuse.com, "Culpepper will return to the hospital for a final scan to confirm his clean bill of health in about six weeks, according to his father."
Here's hoping Culpepper's cancer is gone for good.
