Syracuse QB Rex Culpepper Declared Cancer-Free After March Diagnosis

Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper (15) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 56-10. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Syracuse redshirt sophomore quarterback Rex Culpepper was diagnosed with testicular cancer in March but was declared cancer-free Friday and rang the bell to celebrate.

Culpepper underwent 10 weeks of chemotherapy, though he took some time away from those treatments to make a surprise appearance at the team's spring game in April.

Per Stephen Bailey of Syracuse.com, "Culpepper will return to the hospital for a final scan to confirm his clean bill of health in about six weeks, according to his father."

Here's hoping Culpepper's cancer is gone for good. 

