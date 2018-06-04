Syracuse QB Rex Culpepper Declared Cancer-Free After March Diagnosis

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Syracuse redshirt sophomore quarterback Rex Culpepper was diagnosed with testicular cancer in March but was declared cancer-free Friday and rang the bell to celebrate.

Culpepper underwent 10 weeks of chemotherapy, though he took some time away from those treatments to make a surprise appearance at the team's spring game in April.

Per Stephen Bailey of Syracuse.com, "Culpepper will return to the hospital for a final scan to confirm his clean bill of health in about six weeks, according to his father."

Here's hoping Culpepper's cancer is gone for good.