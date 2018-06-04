Adam Vinatieri: 'We Will See' Andrew Luck in Colts' Opener vs. Bengals

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri believes quarterback Andrew Luck will be ready to go for the team's opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We will see him," he told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "I really don't have a doubt."

Luck, 28, missed the entire 2017 season with a right shoulder injury, and he's yet to begin a throwing routine this offseason. Head coach Frank Reich said Luck will begin that routine in mid-June after the team's veteran minicamp, per Matthew VanTryon of the Indianapolis Star.

The Colts may be taking it slowly with Luck, but he certainly appears to have hit the weight room, as Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star shared:

Without Luck under center, the Colts limped to a 4-12 record and missed the postseason for the third consecutive year. They haven't had a winning campaign since 2014, when they went 11-5 and reached the AFC Championship Game.

Of course, getting Love back into a routine will be key, and former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning hinted as much, per Mike Wells of ESPN.com:

"Everything is an individual thing, so you have to be careful speaking on it since injuries are different. But it's also universal. For me, I was a [repetition] guy. I liked to get all the reps on practice. The theory of 10,000 reps, I believe in that.

"I felt like I was kind of behind because I hadn't gotten the reps even though you have a lot in the bank. It took me a few games before I felt like I was coming back. Getting as many reps as possible is key."

Luck hasn't thrown a football since October 2017. That process should begin again later in June, and it will be a fascinating storyline this summer to see if he progresses to the point of being ready to start the season.