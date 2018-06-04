Bulls Rumors: Chicago 'Enamored' with Trae Young, 'High' on Collin Sexton

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

Trae Young, center, from Oklahoma, listens to a question during the interview segment at the NBA draft basketball combine Friday, May 18, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Kris Dunn was a major part of the package the Chicago Bulls acquired for Jimmy Butler last summer.

That won't stop them from drafting a point guard if one they like is available.

Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reported the Bulls are "enamored" with Oklahoma's Trae Young and have interest in Alabama's Collin Sexton. Chicago drafts seventh after going 27-55 in 2017-18.

           

