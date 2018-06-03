Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Postgame Sound from Game 2 of 2018 NBA Finals

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

For the third straight year, the Golden State Warriors have taken a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

After needing overtime in Game 1, Golden State had an easier time earning a 122-103 win Sunday in Game 2 behind 33 points from Stephen Curry and a Finals-record nine made threes. LeBron James had 29 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.

Those involved in the game had plenty to discuss, including both what happened in Game 2, as well as what to watch going forward in the series.

Steve Kerr Calls Curry an "Unbelievable Shooter" After Record-Breaking Effort

Curry Describes "Special Night"

LeBron: "I Got Tired Once"

LeBron Still Has His Love of the Game

Kerr Explains Lineup Change

JR Smith Appreciated Sarcastic MVP Chants

Kerr Mocks LeBron's Game 1 Postgame Sendoff

Ty Lue on Curry: "He Makes Tough Shots. That's What He Does."

Draymond Praises Klay Thompson's Toughness

Lue on Bench: Korver "Is Not Going to Beat Too Many People Off the Dribble."

Tristan Thompson Upset Following Loss

Splash Brothers Relate on Ankle Problems

The series will now shift to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland beginning with Game 3 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.