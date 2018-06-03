Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Postgame Sound from Game 2 of 2018 NBA Finals

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

For the third straight year, the Golden State Warriors have taken a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

After needing overtime in Game 1, Golden State had an easier time earning a 122-103 win Sunday in Game 2 behind 33 points from Stephen Curry and a Finals-record nine made threes. LeBron James had 29 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.

Those involved in the game had plenty to discuss, including both what happened in Game 2, as well as what to watch going forward in the series.

         

Steve Kerr Calls Curry an "Unbelievable Shooter" After Record-Breaking Effort

         

Curry Describes "Special Night"

         

LeBron: "I Got Tired Once"

         

LeBron Still Has His Love of the Game

         

Kerr Explains Lineup Change

         

JR Smith Appreciated Sarcastic MVP Chants

         

Kerr Mocks LeBron's Game 1 Postgame Sendoff

         

Ty Lue on Curry: "He Makes Tough Shots. That's What He Does."

         

Draymond Praises Klay Thompson's Toughness

         

Lue on Bench: Korver "Is Not Going to Beat Too Many People Off the Dribble."

         

Tristan Thompson Upset Following Loss

         

Splash Brothers Relate on Ankle Problems

         

The series will now shift to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland beginning with Game 3 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Related

    Time Is Running Out for the Cavs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Time Is Running Out for the Cavs

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph Makes Finals MVP Statement in G2 Win

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph Makes Finals MVP Statement in G2 Win

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    TT: 'I'm Over This Ref S--t'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    TT: 'I'm Over This Ref S--t'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Get 🔥NBA Finals Gear

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Get 🔥NBA Finals Gear

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics