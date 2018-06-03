Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Postgame Sound from Game 2 of 2018 NBA Finals

Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Postgame Sound from Game 2 of 2018 NBA FinalsJune 4, 2018
For the third straight year, the Golden State Warriors have taken a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.
After needing overtime in Game 1, Golden State had an easier time earning a 122-103 win Sunday in Game 2 behind 33 points from Stephen Curry and a Finals-record nine made threes. LeBron James had 29 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.
Those involved in the game had plenty to discuss, including both what happened in Game 2, as well as what to watch going forward in the series.
Steve Kerr Calls Curry an "Unbelievable Shooter" After Record-Breaking Effort
NBA TV @NBATV
"Just an unbelievable shooter who got hot at the right time." - @TheJetOnTNT on @StephenCurry30 setting a new #NBAFinals single-game record for 3PM (9) #GameTime https://t.co/rfoKHajPPf
Curry Describes "Special Night"
NBA @NBA
“It was a pretty special night.” Steph Curry on hitting a #NBAFinals record 9 threes. #DubNation https://t.co/p0emYkOfk2
LeBron: "I Got Tired Once"
NBA TV @NBATV
LeBron James on if he felt like Warriors defense made him work harder in Game 2: "I got tired once." #NBAFinals https://t.co/yjASupq5ba
LeBron Still Has His Love of the Game
The Athletic @TheAthleticSF
LeBron James: “It sucks to lose ... but I’ll never lose my love of the game.” https://t.co/2eRBbH7JQ8
Kerr Explains Lineup Change
The Athletic @TheAthleticSF
Kerr on starting JaVale McGee and what McGee brought to the game. https://t.co/4hV0Gxc8ch
JR Smith Appreciated Sarcastic MVP Chants
Sports Illustrated @SInow
JR Smith on getting MVP chants: “I liked it. I’d rather them do that than not acknowledge me” https://t.co/yjiuv6GBHI
Kerr Mocks LeBron's Game 1 Postgame Sendoff
Ty Lue on Curry: "He Makes Tough Shots. That's What He Does."
NBA TV @NBATV
Ty Lue on Stephen Curry's historic #NBAFinals performance from beyond the arc. https://t.co/GNNiCXj3JV
Draymond Praises Klay Thompson's Toughness
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Draymond Green on Klay Thompson returning from his high ankle sprain. "He might be the toughest guy I've ever played with. I saw him yesterday and was like, 'Oh sh---... he's not going to be able to play.'" https://t.co/acfM30LuPV
Lue on Bench: Korver "Is Not Going to Beat Too Many People Off the Dribble."
NBA TV @NBATV
Ty Lue on JaVale McGee's impact in Game 2 and what Jeff Green and Kyle Korver need to do for @cavs for rest of the series. #NBAFinals https://t.co/cfoRDCqDCh
Tristan Thompson Upset Following Loss
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Tristan Thompson was asked if the Cavs feel helpless at times trying to guard Steph Curry. He dropped a string of curse words in disagreement and ended his interview. Also said: "I'm over this ref sh*t" when asked about officiating
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Tristan Thompson walks off after being asked in he feels “helpless” guarding Klay Thompson: “That’s f—-ed up” https://t.co/dRsCQj5Mch
Splash Brothers Relate on Ankle Problems
The Athletic @TheAthleticSF
Klay Thompson: “I didn’t realize how much you use your ankle until you hurt it.” Steph Curry: “You should’ve asked me.” https://t.co/XM7DXpL6TE
The series will now shift to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland beginning with Game 3 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.
Time Is Running Out for the Cavs