Hanley Ramirez Possible FA Target for Orioles, GM Dan Duquette Confirms

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2018

FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez is shown during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Red Sox have designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment to make room for Dustin Pedroia on the 25-man roster as he returns from the disabled list.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles general manager Dan Duquette confirmed Saturday that the club has discussed signing free agent Hanley Ramirez, according to the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported the Orioles "have explored" bringing Ramirez into the fold after the Boston Red Sox let him go. However, Rosenthal noted Ramirez could be an awkward fit for the Orioles since they already have a logjam at first base and designated hitter in the form of Chris Davis, Mark Trumbo and Pedro Alvarez.

Plus, the 34-year-old doesn't seem like a natural fit for an Orioles team that should be a seller at the trade deadline. Entering Saturday's clash with the New York Yankees, Baltimore resided in the American League East cellar at 17-40.

If the Orioles wind up passing, Ramirez could offer solid value to an American League contender in need of some extra pop off the bench, considering the Red Sox are on the hook for the majority of his remaining salary this season.

Prior to his release, Ramirez hit .254/.313/.395 with seven doubles, six home runs and 29 RBI in 44 games.

