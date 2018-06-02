Clay Matthews Hit by Line Drive at Softball Game, Taken to ER with Nose Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2018

GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 03: Clay Matthews #52 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field following a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field on December 3, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Tampa Bay 26-20 in overtime. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Clay Matthews required a trip to the emergency room after he was hit in the face by a line drive during a charity softball game Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Dave Schroeder of WBAY-TV shared a clip of the play:

According to Rapoport, Matthews is believed to have suffered a broken nose and is undergoing a full examination by doctors.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was also playing in the game and told the crowd Matthews wasn't seriously hurt.

"I wanted to let everybody know Clay is all right," Adams said, per Kelly Price of NBC26. "He's got a little boo-boo on his nose, but he'll be all right. He's a tough guy."

The softball game has become an annual tradition for Packers fans.

Jordy Nelson used to lead the event, but he was released by Green Bay and signed with the Oakland Raiders this offseason. As a result, Matthews and Adams were named captains of the respective teams.

Related

    Ex-OT Wants NFL Come Back as a TE After Losing 70-Lbs.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ex-OT Wants NFL Come Back as a TE After Losing 70-Lbs.

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Packers' Biggest Storyline Coming Out of OTAs

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Packers' Biggest Storyline Coming Out of OTAs

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Ex-Tackle Mike Adams Loses 68lbs, Hopes to Return to NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ex-Tackle Mike Adams Loses 68lbs, Hopes to Return to NFL

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Brady Spotted at Gillette on 'Semi-Regular Basis'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Brady Spotted at Gillette on 'Semi-Regular Basis'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report