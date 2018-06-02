Clay Matthews Hit by Line Drive at Softball Game, Taken to ER with Nose Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Clay Matthews required a trip to the emergency room after he was hit in the face by a line drive during a charity softball game Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Dave Schroeder of WBAY-TV shared a clip of the play:

According to Rapoport, Matthews is believed to have suffered a broken nose and is undergoing a full examination by doctors.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was also playing in the game and told the crowd Matthews wasn't seriously hurt.

"I wanted to let everybody know Clay is all right," Adams said, per Kelly Price of NBC26. "He's got a little boo-boo on his nose, but he'll be all right. He's a tough guy."

The softball game has become an annual tradition for Packers fans.

Jordy Nelson used to lead the event, but he was released by Green Bay and signed with the Oakland Raiders this offseason. As a result, Matthews and Adams were named captains of the respective teams.