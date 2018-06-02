LeBron James' Infamous Finals Game 1 Suit with Shorts Cost More Than $45,000

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - May 31: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers arrives before Game One of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on May 31, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The widely panned suit Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James wore prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday cost him a surprisingly large chunk of change.

According to Aaron Dodson of ESPN's The Undefeated, LeBron's complete ensemble—including his sunglasses, alligator bag and headphones—ran him $46,964.95.

As seen in the following photo courtesy of ESPN's Darren Rovell, the most notable part of James' outfit was the fact that he wore shorts with a suit:

Although James' look very well could have come courtesy of the Jack Black School of Rock collection, it is tough to argue with the results it produced.

LeBron went on to rack up 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Game 1. However, the Cavs lost 124-114 in overtime due in part to J.R. Smith's infamous gaffe at the end of regulation.

