Maya Moore, 4-Year-Old Liliana Meet After Viral Photo in Front of Billboard

Maya Moore, 4-Year-Old Liliana Meet After Viral Photo in Front of BillboardJune 1, 2018
The internet can be a snarky and downright mean place at times, but sometimes it's the best.
And when four-year-old Liliana got a chance to meet Maya Moore—whom she mimicked while standing in front of a billboard of the Minnesota Lynx superstar, which in turn went viral—it was an example of the internet at its finest:
WNBA @WNBA
2 weeks ago, 4-year-old Liliana posed in front of the new @MooreMaya billboard, and her father's photo of the moment went viral. Yesterday, she met Maya. #WatchMeWork 🎥: @MinnesotaLynx https://t.co/JQfCtmUD60
Liliana picked a pretty good player to admire. Moore, 28, was the 2014 WNBA MVP and is a five-time All-Star and four-time title winner. She's averaging 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds this season for the defending champions.
