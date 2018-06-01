Maya Moore, 4-Year-Old Liliana Meet After Viral Photo in Front of Billboard

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 23: Maya Moore #23 of the Minnesota Lynx handles the ball against the Dallas Wings on May 23, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

The internet can be a snarky and downright mean place at times, but sometimes it's the best. 

And when four-year-old Liliana got a chance to meet Maya Moore—whom she mimicked while standing in front of a billboard of the Minnesota Lynx superstar, which in turn went viral—it was an example of the internet at its finest:

Liliana picked a pretty good player to admire. Moore, 28, was the 2014 WNBA MVP and is a five-time All-Star and four-time title winner. She's averaging 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds this season for the defending champions.

