Watch LeBron James Go Off for 51 in Cavs' Narrow OT Game 1 Loss vs. Warriors

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals in heartbreaking fashion, but it's no fault of LeBron James.

The four-time NBA MVP was on top of his game, going off for 51 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. The 51 points were the most he has ever scored in a Finals game, spanning nine different series.

Cleveland had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but George Hill missed a go-ahead free throw with 4.7 seconds to play, and JR Smith committed an all-time blunder after grabbing the offensive rebound.

Despite James' huge game, the Golden State Warriors pulled out a 124-114 victory in overtime. 

