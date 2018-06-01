Watch LeBron James Go Off for 51 in Cavs' Narrow OT Game 1 Loss vs. Warriors

Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles Right Arrow Icon

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals in heartbreaking fashion, but it's no fault of LeBron James.

The four-time NBA MVP was on top of his game, going off for 51 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. The 51 points were the most he has ever scored in a Finals game, spanning nine different series.

Cleveland had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but George Hill missed a go-ahead free throw with 4.7 seconds to play, and JR Smith committed an all-time blunder after grabbing the offensive rebound.



Despite James' huge game, the Golden State Warriors pulled out a 124-114 victory in overtime.